Dahua Announces Joint Venture with Alat to Develop Its First Overseas Manufacturing Hub in Saudi Arabia (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, is set to Develop its First Overseas Manufacturing facility through a strategic collaboration with Alat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Saudi Arabia. This Joint Venture, Alat AIVisio Technology Co. Ltd. (AIVisio), aims to create a highly automated Manufacturing hub for industry-leading AIoT products and intelligent solutions in urban infrastructure and commercial areas, with a total investment of $200 million. Alat has been established to
