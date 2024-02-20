Customer care Sei Toscana | oltre 220mila richieste gestite nel 2023

Fonte : lanazione
Customer care Sei Toscana: oltre 220mila richieste gestite nel 2023 (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) Arezzo, 20 febbraio 2024 – Sono più di 220mila le richieste gestite dal Customer care di Sei Toscana nel 2023. Un’attività molto importante per l’azienda che ha permesso ai cittadini dei 104 comuni dell’Ato Toscana Sud (province di Arezzo, Grosseto, Siena e comprensorio della Val di Cornia, in provincia di Livorno) di prenotare il ritiro gratuito a domicilio dei propri rifiuti ingombranti, richiedere informazioni sui diversi servizi svolti dal gestore sul territorio ed effettuare segnalazioni. In totale, nel 2023 sono state 220.295 le richieste gestite tramite il numero verde e il portale internet. Di queste, 165mila sono servite ai cittadini per prenotare il servizio di ritiro a domicilio dei ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Vizient Announces Trends for Providers to Strategize in 2024: Vizient's solutions and services improve the delivery of high - value care by aligning cost, ... Continua a leggere Accenture to Acquire GemSeek to Further Expand its Customer Analytics Services ...

GBQ Additions - SD Complaint Draft (00715262.DOCX;1) - 2024 - 02 - 14 City of New York Complaint 021424.pdf: ... LLC Defendants knew and intended toattract young people as a key customer group and to addict young people to their social mediaplatforms. Defendants knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, ...

Windstream Wholesale Brings Expansive Dark Fiber to East Coast with New 'Beach Route': Leveraging the Windstream Wholesale industry - leading iconnect customer portal ensures reliable ...Nursing Club to Guide High School Students Towards a Fulfilling Career of Compassion and Care ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Customer care
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.