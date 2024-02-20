CAVAN AUTO Officially Launched with the Mission of One Mile One Smile

On January 27, CAVAN AUTO, a new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, marked its official entry into the market with a launch event, aptly themed "One Mile One SMile". Founded in partnership with China's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer Foton, Bosch Ventures and Boyuan Capital, SinoHytec, and BAIC Capital, CAVAN aims to foster a zero-carbon, sustainable transportation future, dedicates to develop a proprietary intelligent platform architecture for NEVs and to build a novel business ecosystem in this arena. By leveraging advanced renewable energy (RE) technologies, CAVAN is dedicated to delivering value to customers worldwide, introducing innovative RE solutions, and leading the charge towards a carbon-neutral future ...
