AUTOCRYPT Launches Cybersecurity Testing Platform for UN R155/156 and GB Compliance (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) New Platform enables automotive OEMs to conduct regulatory compliant security Testing and share integrated results for vehicle type approval SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Automotive Cybersecurity company AUTOCRYPT announced the launch of AUTOCRYPT CSTP, a comprehensive Cybersecurity Testing Platform that enables integrated Cybersecurity Testing for vehicle type approval, in Compliance with UNECE's Regulations 155/156 and SAC's GB and GB/T standards. As UN R155 and R156 take full effect on all vehicles beginning July 2024, automotive OEMs and vehicle inspection centers will be obligated to conduct Cybersecurity Testing and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
