Android The Bot diventa un simpatico pupazzo da acquistare (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) Su Google Merchandise Store il colosso di Mountain View ha messo in vendita un simpatico pupazzo di The Bot L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
