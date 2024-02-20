24 7 Software Expands European Presence and Welcomes Senior Director Rebekah Murphy

(Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/24/7, a global leader in venue management solutions, announces a significant expansion into themarket, welcomingasEMEA. Her appointment comes during rapid customer growth in EMEA, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering the most innovative platform for the venue operations industry globally.to DriveOperations With an impressive track record inacross sales, marketing, and customer success, Mrs.brings a wealth of expertise to the company, leading the charge in building localized resources and assembling a dynamic team dedicated to serving 24/7 ...

ChargePoint Collaborates with Product Development and Manufacturing Leaders AcBel and Kinpo, Improving Cost Structure and Time to Market: The agreement expands ChargePoint's existing manufacturing agreement with AcBel. By combining AcBel'... The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software - defined charging hardware are designed ...

Mavenir Unveils Next - Generation 'Green by Design' OpenBeam Massive MIMO Radio Powered by Qualcomm® 5G RAN Platforms: BARCELONA, Spain-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #MWC24 -Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, announces new developments on its OpenBeam™ ... Mavenir expands the OpenBeam ...

Skydio and Aeroarc Partner to Advance Support for Government Customers in the Region: ... India's premier drone manufacturer, today announced a groundbreaking partnership that expands AI ... Spain - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #MWC24 - - Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future ...