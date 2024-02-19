VIDEO: MLW The Burning Crush (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) E’ andato in scena a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, MLW The Burning Clash. Tante le rese dei conti andate in scena, fra cui il Main Event fra Jacob Fatu e il rientrante Mad Krugger: Six Man Tag Team MatchGriffin McCoy, TJ Crawford & Tony Deppen vs. Nolo Kitano & Wasted Youth (Austin Luke & Marcus Mathers) Four Way MatchDelmi Exo vs. Notorious Mimi vs. Tiara James vs. Zayda (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) MLW National Openweight Title MatchRickey Shane Page (w/Cannonball, Doctor Cornwallis & Talon) (c) vs. Jake Crist Matthew Justice vs. Tom Lawlor Lumberjack And Jill MatchBrett Ryan Gosselin (w/Zayda) vs. Love Doug Tag Team MatchCozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Shigeo Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Richard Holliday) (w/Saint Laurent) Baklei Brawl MatchJacob Fatu vs. Mads Krule Krügger Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
La MLW riparte con il suo primo Webshow del nuovo anno, da Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ecco la card: Notorious Mimi vs. Zayda (w/Saint ...
MLW Fusion é Tornato: lo storico TV/Webshow della federazione di Court Bauer torna su Youtube; in questo episodio, sfida Deathmatch fra SGC e ...
