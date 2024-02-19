VIDEO | MLW The Burning Crush

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) E’ andato in scena a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, MLW TheClash. Tante le rese dei conti andate in scena, fra cui il Main Event fra Jacob Fatu e il rientrante Mad Krugger: Six Man Tag Team MatchGriffin McCoy, TJ Crawford & Tony Deppen vs. Nolo Kitano & Wasted Youth (Austin Luke & Marcus Mathers) Four Way MatchDelmi Exo vs. Notorious Mimi vs. Tiara James vs. Zayda (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) MLW National Openweight Title MatchRickey Shane Page (w/Cannonball, Doctor Cornwallis & Talon) (c) vs. Jake Crist Matthew Justice vs. Tom Lawlor Lumberjack And Jill MatchBrett Ryan Gosselin (w/Zayda) vs. Love Doug Tag Team MatchCozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Shigeo Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Richard Holliday) (w/Saint Laurent) Baklei Brawl MatchJacob Fatu vs. Mads Krule Krügger