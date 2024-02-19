Notizie Correlate
The Penguin : Colin Farrell si trova nel bel mezzo di una Gotham distrutta nelle ultime foto dal set
Le ultime foto dal set della prossima serie spin-off di The Batman, The Penguin, mostrano il villain di Colin Farrell nel bel mezzo di una Gotham ... (movieplayer)
The Penguin - nuovo sguardo alla serie tv con Colin Farrell (VIDEO)
Un nuovo sguardo a The Penguin, spinoff di The Batman con Colin Farrell, è stato svelato da un video HBO, una sorta di anteprima della sua ... (cinemaserietv)
Altre Notizie
The Penguin: Robert Pattinson avvistato sul set, il suo Batman apparirà nella serie DC Movieplayer
The Batman, finite le riprese di The Penguin: Robert Pattinson avvistato sul set Everyeye Serie TV
