The Penguin | Robert Pattinson avvistato sul set | il suo Batman apparirà nella serie DC?

The Penguin

The Penguin: Robert Pattinson avvistato sul set, il suo Batman apparirà nella serie DC? (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Si tratta della conferma che anche il Batman di Pattinson farà parte della serie? Nelle ultime ore, Robert Pattinson è stato fermato da alcuni fan mentre si trovava sul set di The Penguin, la nuova serie spin-off di The Batman che vedrà al centro il criminale di Colin Farrell e fungerà da ponte narrativo tra il primo e il secondo film del franchise atteso per il 2025. Mentre siamo in attesa di un trailer vero e proprio dopo il breve teaser di HBO, "The Penguin è il prossimo capitolo della saga di The Batman, che porterà il mito di Gotham a livelli ancora più alti prima che il Pipistrello torni in attività. Preparatevi a …
