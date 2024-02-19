Tennis | Stefanos Tsitsipas | lento declino | è fuori dalla Top 10

Notizie Correlate
Tennis - Stefanos Tsitsipas uscirà dalla top 10 dopo cinque anni e firma un record particolare
Lunedì si aggiorneranno le classifiche mondiali ATP e WTA. Jannik Sinner, con il successo finale a Rotterdam, potrebbe salire al terzo posto delle ... (oasport)
Tennis - Stefanos Tsitsipas da lunedì lascerà la top-10 del ranking dopo quasi 5 anni
La classifica difficilmente mente. E vale anche per Stefanos Tsitsipas, che negli ultimi dodici mesi ha faticato tremendamente nell’ottenere ... (sportface)
Tennis - le ambizioni di Stefanos Tsitsipas : “I miei obiettivi sono vincere uno Slam e una medaglia olimpica nel 2024”
ambizioni importanti. Non è un periodo scintillante per Stefanos Tsitsipas. Il Tennista greco, dopo la Finale raggiunta l’anno scorso agli ... (oasport)
