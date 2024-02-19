Tennis | Stefanos Tsitsipas | lento declino | è fuori dalla Top 10

(Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Il momento è davvero negativo per uno deiti che aveva abituato tutti, negli anni, a rimanere incollato alle posizioni di testa. Un vero peccato per, professionista ellenico vissute come altri colleghi in una Terra di Mezzo tolkieniana tra i “Big Three” e le nuove generazioni della racchetta (Carlos Alcaraz e Jannik Sinner su tutti) che stanno sbocciando definitivamente mostrando i colori dei veri campioni. Dopo gli ATP di Rotterdam, l’ellenico è uscito ufficialmenteTop 10 lasciando il posto ad Alex de Minaur, coetaneo australiano. In questo momento, purtroppo per il ragazzo di Atene, le legittime ambizioni sportive cozzano, tremendamente, con i risultati messi in campo internazionale. Il futuro dovrà certamente essere migliore per risalire la china....

Stefanos Tsitsipas ( AFI : ['stefanos tsitsi'pas]; in greco Stfa stsp; Atene, 12 agosto 1998) è un tennista greco.

