Suv sale sulle auto parcheggiate e ne distrugge una ventina: “Completamente devastate” (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Il video è diventato subito virale e sta facendo il giro dei social. Le immagini mostrano un suv che monta con due ruote sulle auto parcheggiate in stile Monster Jam. Alla fine si contano una ventina di automobili danneggiate tra i quartieri di Carrassi e San Pasquale, a Bari. È accaduto nella notte fra il 14 e 15 febbraio. Leggi anche: Grave Incidente sulla A22: tamponamento mostruoso, 60 persone coinvolte Il video del suv ‘impazzito’ A far scattare l’allarme è stato uno dei proprietari dei veicoli danneggiati, che ha pubblicato un video girato in via Re David dove si vede il suv che cammina praticamente su due ruote schiacciando gli altri mezzi. “Alcuni amici hanno visto il video che girava sui social e mi hanno fatto notare che una di quelle auto era la mia, era praticamente ...
