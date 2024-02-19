Suv sale sulle auto parcheggiate e ne distrugge una ventina | “Completamente devastate”

DS Automobiles è un marchio automobilistico francese nato nel 2014 come derivata della casa madre Citroën. Dal 2021 entra a far parte del gruppo Stellantis.

Il suv sale con due ruote sulle auto in sosta e ne danneggia altre 13 Corriere TV

Il suv sale con due ruote sulle auto in sosta e ne danneggia altre 13 MSN

The best electric car discounts right now – with more than £8,000 off one popular model: With EV demand falling, manufacturers are offering big discounts to entice private buyers. Here’s where to find the best deals ...

Ford’s secret mission: cheaper electric cars to woo EV holdouts: Ford’s chief executive Jim Farley has revealed the existence of a previously secret “skunk works” team within the company that is developing an affordable electric car platform to take on competition ...

Il suv sale con due ruote sulle auto in sosta e ne danneggia altre 13: Nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 febbraio un’auto di grossa cilindrata ne ha danneggiate almeno 13 che erano in sosta tra Carrassi e San Pasquale, a Bari. Come mostra il video, il Suv è letteralmente sal ...