RISULTATI: NJPW “Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2024” 19.02.2024 (Day 7) (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) I RISULTATI della settima giornata dell’annuale Tour congiunto NJPW/CMLL, andata in scena a Tokyo: NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2024 – Day 7Lunedì 19 Febbraio – Tokyo (Japan) Six Man Tag Team MatchBrillante Jr., Ryusuke Taguchi & YOH battono La Fuerza Poblana (Pegasso & Stigma) & Francesco Akira (8:31) Eight Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Titan) & KAMAITACHI battono House Of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru), Difunto & Magnus (7:36) OKUMURA batte Dark Panther (9:13) Atlantis Jr. batte Hechicero (12:42) Eight Man Tag Team MatchEl Desperado, MUSASHI, Templario & Volador Jr. battono Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, ...
