«Ozempic face» e l'ozempificazione della chirurgia plastica: il nip & tuck ritorna (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Uno degli effetti collaterali del forte dimagrimento con Ozempic è il viso svuotato, insieme con cedimenti e “pelle cadente” che riguardano tutto il corpo. Inestetismi che non sono legati al farmaco, ma sono una conseguenza fisiologica legata a una qualsiasi perdita di peso. Per migliorare in modo duraturo la situazione, sono in aumento le richieste di interventi. Così, dopo essere stato a lungo demonizzato, adesso il bisturi torna in primo piano
