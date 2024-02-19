Navalny è un memento per l' Occidente | non facciamo altri errori con Putin

(Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) La brutale morte di Alexey, scrive il direttore Mario Sechi nel suo editoriale su Libero in edicola oggi, lunedì 19 febbraio, deve rappresentare un "" per l': noncon Vladimir. Perché lo Zar "guarda alle nostre incertezze con lo sorriso di un avvoltoio" e " la guerra in Ucraina per Mosca è un fattore esistenziale, in questo senso non può perderla".Registrati qui gratuitamente su Libero e leggi l'editoriale integrale di Mario Sechi

