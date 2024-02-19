NAKWON | LAST PARADISE – Sopravvivenza Estrema nell’Apocalisse Zombi Coreana

NAKWON: LAST PARADISE – Sopravvivenza Estrema nell’Apocalisse Zombi Coreana (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Un brivido di eccitazione attraversa la community dei giocatori: MINTROCKET ha appena annunciato il playtest pre-alpha del suo prossimo gioco di Sopravvivenza stealth sull’apocalisse Zombi, NAKWON: LAST PARADISE. Con un trailer di gioco mozzafiato che offre un primo sguardo al combattimento ravvicinato, il team ha svelato un’anteprima avvincente del gameplay realistico che attende i coraggiosi sopravvissuti. NAKWON: LAST PARADISE arriva su Steam in playtest Coloro che sono ansiosi di sperimentare l’estrazione urbana stealth, caratterizzata da una carenza di armi e abbondanza di nascondigli, possono già aggiungere il gioco alla lista dei desideri su Steam per ricevere una notifica email all’inizio dell’evento. Seoul, una volta viva e pulsante, ...
