NAKWON | LAST PARADISE – Sopravvivenza Estrema nell’Apocalisse Zombi Coreana

Nakwon Last Paradise: annunciato un survival a base di zombi che ricorda The Day Before Everyeye Videogiochi

Nakwon: Last Paradise - il primo trailer gameplay Gamesurf

Wakerunners: andiamo alla scoperta del gioco gratis dagli autori di Dave the Diver: Abbiamo fatto quattro chiacchiere con il Game Director di Wakerunners, il nuovo free to play in sviluppo presso Mintrocket. Mintrocket è senza ombra di dubbio uno degli studi che più si è distinto neg ...

[Inven Awards] Baldur's Gate 3 Wins Game of the Year: The choice of Inven users and judges was Baldur's Gate 3, leading the resurgence of CRPGs. Last 15th, Inven unveiled the 2023 Inven Game Awards online ceremony through its official channel. The Inven ...