Nablus | Raid Idf | tre palestinesi uccisi

Fonte : servizitelevideo.rai
Nablus, Raid Idf:tre palestinesi uccisi (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) 0.30 Due palestinesi di 19 e 36 anni sono stati uccisi in un Raid dell'esercito israeliano nel campo profughi di Tulkarem, in Cisgiordania, mentre un terzo è stato colpito a morte a un posto di blocco fuori dalla città di Nablus. Lo ha riferito il ministero della Sanità palestinese. Le Brigate dei Martiri di AlAqsa, il braccio armato del partito Fatah, hanno identificato il 36enne come un loro comandante locale
Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.rai

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

La Fossa dei Leoni (in arabo , Arin al-Usud) è un'organizzazione paramilitare palestinese.

Raid dell'esercito israeliano a Nablus, nelle strade mezzi blindati e ambulanze  RaiNews

Centinaia di vittime in raid su Gaza. Soldati a Ramallah, Betlemme e Nablus, sei morti  Euronews Italiano

Palestinian Teen Among 3 Killed In Israeli Raid In West Bank Latest Violence: Two Palestinian men, including a member of an armed group, were killed Sunday in an Israeli raid, while a third was shot at a checkpoint, in the latest violence in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, including member of an armed group, in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry said two men, aged 19 and 36, were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds after a raid in the Tulkarm refugee camp. A third man was shot at a checkpoint.

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: GazaTwo Palestinian men were shot dead in an Israeli raid on Sunday, in the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Around 27,000 people live in Tulkarm, which is about 35km from the city of ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Nablus Raid
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.