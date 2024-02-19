LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | sarà volata | ma il finale è in leggera salita

Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Hillerslev, 10 dicembre 1996) è un ciclista su strada danese che corre per il Team Visma-Lease a Bike. Soprannominato Vingo o Il Re pescatore, è professionista dal 2019, e ha caratteristiche di passista-scalatore. In carriera ha vinto due Tour de France, nel 2022 e nel 2023.

