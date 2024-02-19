LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | sarà volata | ma il finale è in leggera salita

LIVE UAE

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: sarà volata, ma il finale è in leggera salita (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della prima tappa dell’UAE Tour 2024. Si apre l’edizione numero sei della breve corsa a tappe negli Emirati Arabi, una competizione che anno dopo anno sta prendendo sempre di più il sopravvento nell’inizio della stagione, raggruppando spesso e volentieri una gran cifra di corridori di qualità. Si comincia con una frazione dedicata ai velocisti che assegnerà la prima maglia di leader della classifica generale. 141 chilometri in programma da Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed a Liwa con un finale come detto dedicato alle ruote veloci, ma non scontato, visti i saliscendi presenti negli ultimi dieci chilometri e gli ultimi 1000 metri costantemente al 3% di pendenza. Serviranno ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Hillerslev, 10 dicembre 1996) è un ciclista su strada danese che corre per il Team Visma-Lease a Bike. Soprannominato Vingo o Il Re pescatore, è professionista dal 2019, e ha caratteristiche di passista-scalatore. In carriera ha vinto due Tour de France, nel 2022 e nel 2023.

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: prima volata, ma occhio a un finale in leggera salita  OA Sport

F4 UAE | Dubai, round 5: chi sarà il nuovo campione  LiveGP.it

UAE's Yahsat to offer smartphone to satellite connectivity, first for voice: In phase one, the company plans to offer voice and messaging capabilities this year. And then extend that to texting and IoT capabilities on smartphones in 2025, using the Yahsat Geostationary Earth ...

Tag: Live Music: Raffles Hotel Singapore and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra will continue their partnership for the second straight year. This time, it has culminated in Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore, a live ...

Raffles Hotel Singapore and Singapore Symphony Orchestra to jazz up mood with Magic Hour: Raffles Hotel Singapore and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra will continue their partnership for the second straight year. This time, it has culminated in ...

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE UAE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.