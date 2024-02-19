LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | prima volata | ma occhio a un finale in leggera salita

LIVE UAE

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: prima volata, ma occhio a un finale in leggera salita (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della prima tappa dell’UAE Tour 2024. Si apre l’edizione numero sei della breve corsa a tappe negli Emirati Arabi, una competizione che anno dopo anno sta prendendo sempre di più il sopravvento nell’inizio della stagione, raggruppando spesso e volentieri una gran cifra di corridori di qualità. Si comincia con una frazione dedicata ai velocisti che assegnerà la prima maglia di leader della classifica generale. 141 chilometri in programma da Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed a Liwa con un finale come detto dedicato alle ruote veloci, ma non scontato, visti i saliscendi presenti negli ultimi dieci chilometri e gli ultimi 1000 metri costantemente ...
