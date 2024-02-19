LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | prima volata | ma occhio a un finale in leggera salita

Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Hillerslev, 10 dicembre 1996) è un ciclista su strada danese che corre per il Team Visma-Lease a Bike. Soprannominato Vingo o Il Re pescatore, è professionista dal 2019, e ha caratteristiche di passista-scalatore. In carriera ha vinto due Tour de France, nel 2022 e nel 2023.

F4 UAE | Dubai, round 5: chi sarà il nuovo campione LiveGP.it

L'Uae Tour Women live su Bike Channel Bike Channel

UK-registered cargo ship 'under attack' in Red Sea near Yemen: A UK-registered cargo ship was reported to be under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey.

Dubai International Airport's sees in 87m passengers in 2023: Sheikh Ahmed: Dubai: The Dubai International Airport oversaw 87 million passengers through 2023, recording a year-on-year growth of a substantial 32 per cent. The numbers also point to a significant uptick in ...

UAE: Golden Visa demand growing among European property investors: Many are even investing in real estate in the Emirates only for the 10-year residency, attracted by the benefits it offers ...