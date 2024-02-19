Integrit Unveils ' Stella' | Pioneering AI Hardware Generating Dynamic Interactions with LLMs

AI Robotics platform specialist Integrit announced on the 1st that it is commercializing a groundbreaking generative AI Hardware device called 'Stella'. Stella automatically generates expressive behaviors for robots by applying large language models (LLMs) and generative AI technology in various customer service and business settings, enabling customized conversational search and Interactions in multiple languages. The innovative AI Hardware 'Stella' integrates OpenAI's 'GPT-4' and Meta's 'LLaMa' among other LLMs, along with on-device AI vision technology. It provides optimal responses to customer queries and requests in high-noise environments and interacts ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
