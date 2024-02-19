Integrit Unveils ' Stella' | Pioneering AI Hardware Generating Dynamic Interactions with LLMs

Integrit Unveils

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
Integrit Unveils 'Stella': Pioneering AI Hardware Generating Dynamic Interactions with LLMs (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/

AI Robotics platform specialist Integrit announced on the 1st that it is commercializing a groundbreaking generative AI Hardware device called 'Stella'. Stella automatically generates expressive behaviors for robots by applying large language models (LLMs) and generative AI technology in various customer service and business settings, enabling customized conversational search and Interactions in multiple languages. The innovative AI Hardware 'Stella' integrates OpenAI's 'GPT-4' and Meta's 'LLaMa' among other LLMs, along with on-device AI vision technology. It provides optimal responses to customer queries and requests in high-noise environments and interacts ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Altre Notizie

Steam è una piattaforma proprietaria sviluppata da Valve Corporation che si occupa di distribuzione digitale, di gestione dei diritti digitali, di modalità di gioco multigiocatore e di comunicazione. Viene usata per gestire e distribuire una vasta gamma di giochi (alcuni esclusivi) e il loro relativo supporto. Tutte queste operazioni sono effettuate via Internet.

Integrit Unveils 'Stella': Pioneering AI Hardware Generating Dynamic Interactions with LLMs  PR Newswire UK

Mozambique Unveils Whistleblower System to Boost Tax Integrity  BNN Breaking

Integrit Unveils 'Stella': Pioneering AI Hardware Generating Dynamic Interactions with LLMs: AI Robotics platform specialist Integrit announced on the 1st that it is commercializing a groundbreaking generative AI hardware device called 'Stella'. Stella automatically generates expressive behav ...

Integrit Co., Ltd: Integrit Unveils 'Stella': Pioneering AI Hardware Generating Dynamic Interactions with LLMs: AI Robotics platform specialist Integrit announced on the 1st that it is commercializing a groundbreaking generative AI hardware device called ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Integrit Unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.