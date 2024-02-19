Hockey Indoor | con i fortissimi ungheresi dell’Epitok era uno spareggio per accedere alla categoria superiore e hanno vinto i magiari Bondeno tra le big | ma il sogno sfuma all’ultimo

Notizie Correlate
Prima giornata dell’EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge al palasport. Bondeno parte forte
Va in archivio la Prima giornata dell’EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge alla Bondi Arena, dove Bondeno ha già messo in mostra tutte le proprie ... (sport.quotidiano)
Hockey Indoor. Giovanili matildee sugli scudi. Primo posto per l’under 10
Domenica di Hockey Giovanili per l’HC Bondeno, che ha visto il settore promozionale scendere in campo a Reggio Emilia per il circuito Nord Est. I ... (sport.quotidiano)
Hockey Indoor. Bondeno prima cade di misura e poi si riscatta battendo Bologna
Si sono giocate sabato scorso, nell’impianto di Castello d’Agogna, le ultime due giornate della regular season del campionato nazionale Serie Elite ... (sport.quotidiano)
