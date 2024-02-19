Hockey Indoor | con i fortissimi ungheresi dell’Epitok era uno spareggio per accedere alla categoria superiore e hanno vinto i magiari Bondeno tra le big | ma il sogno sfuma all’ultimo

Hockey Indoor: con i fortissimi ungheresi dell’Epitok era uno spareggio per accedere alla categoria superiore e hanno vinto i magiari. Bondeno tra le big, ma il sogno sfuma all’ultimo (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) sfuma all’ultimo respiro il sogno dell’Hockey Bondeno di conquistare uno dei due posti promozione nell’EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge che si è giocato in questi giorni alla Bondi Arena. La gara di ieri contro i fortissimi ungheresi dell’Epitok era praticamente uno spareggio per accedere alla categoria superiore della coppa: i matildei hanno dovuto lasciare strada agli avversari col punteggio finale di 6-3, ma nel complesso possono ritenersi soddisfatti di un torneo giocato ad altissimo livello, alla pari con le big dell’Est Europa. E la dimostrazione è arrivata nella sfida del ...
L'hockey su prato indoor è una variante indoor dell'hockey su prato, da non confondersi con altre varianti indoor dell'hockey come l'hockey su pista o il floorball.

