HLTH EUROPE AND GE HEALTHCARE UNVEIL GROUNDBREAKING ART GALLERY | A FUSION OF HEALTHCARE AND CREATIVITY

HLTH Inc., the leading HEALTHCARE ecosystem platform, today announced the launch of the HLTH EUROPE Art GALLERY, sponsored by GE HEALTHCARE, a global leader in innovative HEALTHCARE solutions. HEALTHCARE professionals, patients and caregivers are invited to submit their artwork here to be displayed at the HLTH EUROPE Art GALLERY, held at the inaugural HLTH EUROPE event. The GALLERY will celebrate the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
“From Theory to Practice: Implementing the EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation” - “From Theory to Practice ... AIFA
Infoday e Brokerage Cluster 1 Health topics 2024: materiale disponibile - Horizon Europe Horizon Europe
Farmacosmo, ricavi in crescita a 71,2 milioni di euro nel 2023: Farmacosmo, società quotata su Euronext Growth Milan e attiva nel settore Health, Pharma & Beauty, ha chiuso il 2023 con ricavi pari a 71,2 ...
Trofeo Oro in Euro. Parte il conto alla rovescia per la corsa internazionale. Ben 22 squadre straniere: "Sì, Montignoso Ciclismo e Oro in Euro credono in questa gara da 15 anni anticipando e accompagnando questa crescita, che porta tante medaglie mondiali all’Italia, tanto che l’Uci ci ha premiato ...
THE OCEAN RACE EUROPE: L’EDIZIONE 2025 PARTE DA KIEL: Gli organizzatori di The Ocean Race hanno confermato che Kiel.Sailing.City ospiterà la partenza di The Ocean Race Europe durante una conferenza stampa tenutasi a Kiel mercoledì mattina. La partenza de ...