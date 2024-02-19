HLTH EUROPE AND GE HEALTHCARE UNVEIL GROUNDBREAKING ART GALLERY | A FUSION OF HEALTHCARE AND CREATIVITY

HLTH EUROPE

HLTH EUROPE AND GE HEALTHCARE UNVEIL GROUNDBREAKING ART GALLERY: A FUSION OF HEALTHCARE AND CREATIVITY LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/

HLTH Inc., the leading HEALTHCARE ecosystem platform, today announced the launch of the HLTH EUROPE Art GALLERY, sponsored by GE HEALTHCARE, a global leader in innovative HEALTHCARE solutions. HEALTHCARE professionals, patients and caregivers are invited to submit their artwork here to be displayed at the HLTH EUROPE Art GALLERY, held at the inaugural HLTH EUROPE event. The GALLERY will celebrate the ...
