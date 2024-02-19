Golf | Hideki Matsuyama torna a ruggire | è suo il Genesis Invitational 2024

Golf: Hideki Matsuyama torna a ruggire, è suo il Genesis Invitational 2024 (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) A due anni dall’ultimo trionfo sul PGA Tour, torna a ruggire e a splendere la stella di Hideki Matsuyama. Il giapponese vince il Genesis Invitational 2024 con un magnifico ultimo giro da 62 colpi (9 sotto il par), che si associano ai 69, 68 e 68 dei precedenti tre giorni per un totale di 267. Questa vittoria lancia Matsuyama al numero 20 del ranking mondiale, nonché al 3 della FedEx Cup. Secondi, distanti tre colpi, Luke List e Will Zalatoris: per i due americani comunque un risultato di prestigio che ne rafforza i rispettivi status. Quarti Patrick Cantlay (ex leader e caduto in un +1 nel giro finale), Xander Schauffele e il canadese Adam Hadwin, tutti a -13. Per la settima posizione a -12 c’è Harris English, per l’ottava a -11 Tom Hoge e per la nona a ...
Hideki Matsuyama ( , Matsuyama Hideki; Matsuyama, 25 febbraio 1992) è un golfista giapponese, attivo principalmente nel PGA Tour e Japan Golf Tour.

