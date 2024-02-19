(Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) A due anni dall’ultimo trionfo sul PGA Tour,e a splendere la stella di. Il giapponese vince ilcon un magnifico ultimo giro da 62 colpi (9 sotto il par), che si associano ai 69, 68 e 68 dei precedenti tre giorni per un totale di 267. Questa vittoria lanciaal numero 20 del ranking mondiale, nonché al 3 della FedEx Cup. Secondi, distanti tre colpi, Luke List e Will Zalatoris: per i due americani comunque un risultato di prestigio che ne rafforza i rispettivi status. Quarti Patrick Cantlay (ex leader e caduto in un +1 nel giro finale), Xander Schauffele e il canadese Adam Hadwin, tutti a -13. Per la settima posizione a -12 c’è Harris English, per l’ottava a -11 Tom Hoge e per la nona a ...

Hideki Matsuyama ( , Matsuyama Hideki; Matsuyama, 25 febbraio 1992) è un golfista giapponese, attivo principalmente nel PGA Tour e Japan Golf Tour.

Golf: Hideki Matsuyama positivo al Covid-19, deve lasciare il Rocket Mortgage Classic OA Sport

The clubs Hideki Matsuyama used to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational Golf Digest

Highlights: Hideki Matsuyama's Final Putt On The 18th Wins Genesis Invitational: Taking a look at Hideki Matsuyama's final putt to win Genesis Invitational ...

Golf: Hideki Matsuyama torna a ruggire, è suo il Genesis Invitational 2024: A due anni dall’ultimo trionfo sul PGA Tour, torna a ruggire e a splendere la stella di Hideki Matsuyama. Il giapponese vince il Genesis Invitational 2024 con un magnifico ultimo giro da 62 colpi (9 ...

Hideki Matsuyama shoots final-round 62, surging to Genesis Invitational triumph: Hideki Matsuyama set the Riviera record for the lowest closing round by a winner Sunday in the Genesis Invitational, giving the Japanese star another record that means far more to him. Matsuyama ...