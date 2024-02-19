CTOne Launches New O-RAN and Private 5G Security Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Staying Ahead ofThreats to Enterprise 5G andMobile 5G Networks TAIPEI, Feb. 19,/PRNewswire/, a Trend Micro™ company, today announced new Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and end-to-end5G. At the Mobile World Conference (MWC)will be showcasing next-generationthat will propel organizations to utilize the full potential of5G while effectively managing associated cyber-risks. The new capabilities for protecting5G networks focus on supporting advanced wireless needs for the telecom industry, systems integrators, and ...