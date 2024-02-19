CTOne Launches New O-RAN and Private 5G Security Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2024 (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Staying Ahead of Security Threats to Enterprise 5G and Private Mobile 5G Networks TAIPEI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
CTOne, a Trend Micro™ company, today announced new Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and end-to-end Private 5G Security Solutions. At the Mobile World Conference (MWC) Barcelona 2024, CTOne will be showcasing next-generation Security Solutions that will propel organizations to utilize the full potential of Private 5G while effectively managing associated cyber-risks. The new capabilities for protecting Private 5G networks focus on supporting advanced wireless needs for the telecom industry, systems integrators, and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
