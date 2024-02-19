Cosme Week Tokyo | i tre trend beauty dal Giappone che dobbiamo assolutamente conoscere

Cosme Week

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Cosme Week Tokyo: i tre trend beauty dal Giappone che dobbiamo assolutamente conoscere (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) Si è tenuta la dodicesima edizione della più grande fiera del beauty del Giappone, la Cosme Week Tokyo, un gruppo di fiere incentrate sulla bellezza che comprende Cosme Tokyo (beauty), Cosme Tech (catena di fornitura) Hair Expo (hair care), Esthec (cura professionale della pelle/saloni), Inner beauty (integratori e alimenti/bevande funzionali) e beauty Marketing Expo (servizi). Con una forte presenza di marchi coreani e una chiara attenzione alla cura della pelle, l’evento di quest’anno ha messo chiaramente in risalto la bellezza funzionale e gli ingredienti attivi. Top view of different Cosmetic bottles and container for Cosmetics on pink background. Flat lay ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Altre Notizie

Marcel Wanders (Boxtel, 2 luglio 1963) è un designer olandese.

Cosme Week Tokyo: i tre trend beauty dal Giappone che dobbiamo assolutamente conoscere  Metropolitan Magazine

Lehigh Valley high school individual wrestling rankings after PIAA team tournament: Lehigh Valley high school individual wrestling rankings after the PIAA team tournament, which was dominated by the five area qualifiers.

Detroit Techno Music Producer Carl Craig Doc ‘Desire,’ From ‘Harley’ Director Jean-Cosme Delaloye, Wraps Production (EXCLUSIVE): Harley” director Jean-Cosme Delaloye has wrapped production on a documentary celebrating pioneering Detroit techno music producer Carl Craig. “Desire: The Carl Craig Story” is structured as an ...

Diman boys basketball finishes the season on a high note: Top performers Feb 12-18: The Somerset Berkley boys basketball team exploded on a 21-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Bishop Stang, 61-49. Brendan McDonald scored a team-high 18 points. Mason Medeiros chipped in ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Cosme Week
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.