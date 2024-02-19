Notizie Correlate
Il Trono di Spade : Per lo spin-off su Aegon I Targaryen HBO arruola lo sceneggiatore di The Batman Mattson Tomlin
La potenziale serie prequel, ancora nelle prime fasi di sviluppo, racconterebbe la storia del primo re di Westeros e delle sue mogli-sorelle Visenya ... (comingsoon)
Batman : The Brave and the Bold - quando esce? Risponde Gunn
Nel nuovo DCU vedremo una nuova reincarnazione in live action del personaggio del Cavaliere Oscuro e avrà il titolo di “Batman: The Brave and the ... ()
Batman : The Brave and the Bold - James Gunn svela quando uscirà il reboot sull'Uomo Pipistrello
In seguito a una domanda di un fan, James Gunn ha dato un piccolo aggiornamento su quando uscirà il reboot su Batman, intitolato The Brave and the ... (comingsoon)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Andy Muschietti non dirigerà più il film DCU Movieplayer
Batman: The Brave & the Bold, Milo Ventimiglia si autoesclude "Non farò il provino" Everyeye Cinema
'Shall I sing a rebel song' Cillian Murphy jokes and says he is 'proud Irishman' after winning Bafta: IRISH ACTOR CILLIAN Murphy received the award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer at the British Film and Television Awards last night, where he said he is “proud to be an Irishman”. “Shall I ...
Could Christopher Nolan's next project be a horror movie: There are certainly horror elements in some of those movies, Insomnia and Memento in particular are murder mystery thrillers, but Nolan has never helmed what could be described as a 'classic' horror ...
Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Andy Muschietti non dirigerà più il film DCU: Qualche mese fa era stato confermato che James Gunn aveva ingaggiato Andy Muschietti per il film sul Cavaliere Oscuro del nuovo DCU, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, ma stando alle ultime voci di ...