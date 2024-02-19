ACENTURY INC ANNOUNCES O-RAN AND RF TESTING AUTOMATION TOOLS FOR MOBILE OPERATORS

ACENTURY INC

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
ACENTURY INC. ANNOUNCES O-RAN AND RF TESTING AUTOMATION TOOLS FOR MOBILE OPERATORS (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/

ACENTURY, a creator of AUTOMATION solutions for the telecommunications industry, ANNOUNCES two new AUTOMATION TOOLS at #MWC24. OMERA will be officially featured as an O-RAN ALLIANCE technology demo at MWC24 (Hall 7, Booth 7G61) and is also included in the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition. *** OMERA for O-RAN *** OMERA for O-RAN is a zero-touch AUTOMATION tool for MOBILE network OPERATORS and integrators to rapidly configure and deploy multi-vendor sites. OMERA provides a graphical user interface for O-RAN OPERATORS to create and edit site scenarios and network element profiles. These are merged with specific deployment information such as site locations and frequency plans to create individual ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Altre Notizie

D'Arrigo Brothers Company of California: Celebrating a century of legacy - FreshFruitPortal.com  FreshFruitPortal.com

Charlie Munger Raves About Warren Buffett's Rare Japanese Investment Opportunity Of A Century — 'It Was Like ...  Yahoo Finance

ACENTURY INC. ANNOUNCES O-RAN AND RF TESTING AUTOMATION TOOLS FOR MOBILE OPERATORS: Acentury, a creator of automation solutions for the telecommunications industry, announces two new automation tools at #MWC24. OMERA will be officially featured as an O-RAN ALLIANCE technology demo at ...

Video di Tendenza

Video ACENTURY INC
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.