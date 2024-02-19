ACENTURY INC. ANNOUNCES O-RAN AND RF TESTING AUTOMATION TOOLS FOR MOBILE OPERATORS (Di lunedì 19 febbraio 2024) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
ACENTURY, a creator of AUTOMATION solutions for the telecommunications industry, ANNOUNCES two new AUTOMATION TOOLS at #MWC24. OMERA will be officially featured as an O-RAN ALLIANCE technology demo at MWC24 (Hall 7, Booth 7G61) and is also included in the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition. *** OMERA for O-RAN *** OMERA for O-RAN is a zero-touch AUTOMATION tool for MOBILE network OPERATORS and integrators to rapidly configure and deploy multi-vendor sites. OMERA provides a graphical user interface for O-RAN OPERATORS to create and edit site scenarios and network element profiles. These are merged with specific deployment information such as site locations and frequency plans to create individual
ACENTURY INC. ANNOUNCES O-RAN AND RF TESTING AUTOMATION TOOLS FOR MOBILE OPERATORS: Acentury, a creator of automation solutions for the telecommunications industry, announces two new automation tools at #MWC24. OMERA will be officially featured as an O-RAN ALLIANCE technology demo at ...
