“Well-being e mindfulness per ridurre lo stress e sviluppare la creatività degli studenti” I consigli dell’esperta utili anche per gli insegnanti

Fonte : orizzontescuola
“Well-being e mindfulness per ridurre lo stress e sviluppare la creatività degli studenti”. I consigli dell’esperta utili anche per gli insegnanti (Di domenica 18 febbraio 2024) Esercizi di respirazione, rilassamento, concentrazione e consapevolezza attraverso l'uso di tecniche innovative di benessere psicologico e mindfulness. Si tratta delle pratiche proposte all'Istituto Comprensivo Statale "Carlo Urbani" di Moie di Maiolati Spontini-Castelplanio-Poggio S. dalla professoressa Stanislava Kuharski, esperta di Well-being e stress management, nell'ambito del progetto Erasmus+  L'articolo .
Leggi tutta la notizia su orizzontescuola
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

In antropologia e sociologia, la famiglia nucleare è considerata la comunità riproduttiva composta da genitori e figli. La famiglia nucleare è considerata la più piccola unità sociale e base di una società in cui ha luogo non solo la riproduzione biologica, ma anche quella sessuale. Da questo presupposto è possibile rileggere la famiglia come assetto variabile di relazione.

Zinnia to Acquire Ebix Inc.'s Life and Annuity Software Assets, Continuing Its Mission to Deliver Solutions that Simplify Insurance and ...: ... Vital Sales Suite, Winflex, AnnuityNet, LifeSpeed, TPP (The Policy Processor), as well as products ... On February 15, 2024, Zinnia received Court approval to acquire Ebix L&A Assets after being named ...

Hackett: Procurement Renews Focus On Cost Reduction as its Top Priority: ...area for Gen AI adoption highlighted by 50% of respondents who can envision the power of being able ... similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group and its services as well as other ...

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Prices Secondary Offering of 13,000,000 Shares: The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on ... 2024, as well as other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U. S. Securities and ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Well being
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.