“Well-being e mindfulness per ridurre lo stress e sviluppare la creatività degli studenti” I consigli dell’esperta utili anche per gli insegnanti

In antropologia e sociologia, la famiglia nucleare è considerata la comunità riproduttiva composta da genitori e figli. La famiglia nucleare è considerata la più piccola unità sociale e base di una società in cui ha luogo non solo la riproduzione biologica, ma anche quella sessuale. Da questo presupposto è possibile rileggere la famiglia come assetto variabile di relazione.

