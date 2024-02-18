RISULTATI | NJPW “Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2024” 17 02 2024 Day 5

RISULTATI NJPW

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
RISULTATI: NJPW “Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2024” 17.02.2024 (Day 5) (Di domenica 18 febbraio 2024) I RISULTATI della quinta giornata dell’annuale Tour congiunto NJPW/CMLL, andata in scena a Chiba: NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2024 – Day 5Sabato 17 Febbraio – Chiba (Japan) Tag Team MatchLas Chicas Indomables (La Jarochita & Lluvia) battono Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Starlight Kid) (12:26) Six Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) & KAMAITACHI battono Difunto, Ryusuke Taguchi & Super KOKESHI Machine 2nd (6:53) Eight Man Tag Team MatchHouse Of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru), Hechicero & OKUMURA (w/Mima Shimoda) battono Atlantis Jr., Dark Panther, Hiroshi Tanahashi & YOH (12:01) Tag Team MatchBrillante Jr. & Soberano Jr. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Shinsuke Nakamura (, Nakamura Shinsuke; Mineyama, 24 febbraio 1980) è un wrestler ed ex artista marziale misto giapponese sotto contratto con la WWE, dove si esibisce nel roster di Raw.

Video di Tendenza

Video RISULTATI NJPW
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.