Nic Nemeth ingaggiato ufficialmente per Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

(Di domenica 18 febbraio 2024) Scaduta la clausola di non competizione a seguito del suo licenziamento dalla WWE, Nicnon ha perso tempo, iniziando quasi subito a lavorare con la NJPW e la TNA. Oggi, Nic dovrà far fronte ad un nuovo e, per lui, inedito impegno sulla sua agenda. Out for blood L’annuncio arriva daBarnett in persona che, tramite X, ha reso noto che Nicparteciperà aX il 4 aprile, affrontando Speedball Mike Bailey. Questo match segnerà il debutto di Nic a, mentre per Bailey sarà la terza partecipazione. A decorated collegiate wrestler, now free from his restraints has sought a ring to finally show his true strength, of which has been found.But what is ring without an opponent? What can be truly achieved if there is not a challenge to overcome? This ...

Nicholas Theodore Nemeth, meglio conosciuto come Dolph Ziggler (Cleveland, 27 luglio 1980), è un wrestler statunitense sotto contratto con la Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, dove si esibisce con il ring name Nic Nemeth.

