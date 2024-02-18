Nic Nemeth ingaggiato ufficialmente per Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

Notizie Correlate
Matt Hardy : “Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) farà bene in TNA e NJPW”
Nel corso delle ultime settimane, Dolph Ziggler (che ora si fa chiamare col suo vero nome, Nic Nemeth) ha fatto il suo debutto in diverse ... (zonawrestling)
VIDEO : Nic Nemeth torna Dolph Ziggler ed usa la sua theme song WWE a Puerto Rico!
Durante Euphoria 2024, PPV della World Wrestling Council, federazione portoricana, Nic Nemeth ha utilizzato la sua celebre theme song WWE, ... (zonawrestling)
Nic Nemeth : “Mi vedrete in giro per le indies”
Dopo il suo incredibile debutto a TNA Hard To Kill, Nic Nemeth (ormai ex Dolph Ziggler), è stato intervistato da Sam Leterna. Durante ... (zonawrestling)
Nic Nemeth lotterà a Bloodsport X contro Mike Bailey The Shield Of Wrestling
