LIVE Speed skating | Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Schouten oro nella mass start femminile | quinta Peveri

LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA : assegnati i titoli nei 1000 metri - Bosa decimo. Ora le mass start
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 23.40 Tutto pronto per la mass start al femminile, queste le atlete al via: 1 253 Marijke GroenewoudNED 2 ... (oasport)
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA : titolo per Takagi nei 1000 femminili - Stolz vince nei 1000 maschili - Bosa decimo
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 23.18 Questa la classifica finale dei 1000 metri al maschile: 1 106 Jordan Stolz USA 1:06.05TR 2 21 ... (oasport)
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA : titolo per Takagi nei 1000 femminili - ora i 1000 maschili
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.39 Adesso si procede al rifacimento del ghiaccio prima della gara dei 1000 metri al maschile. 22.36 ... (oasport)
