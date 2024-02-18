(Di domenica 18 febbraio 2024) Ladi prendere l'aereo, una paura irrazionale condivisa da molte persone. Nasce da qui lo spunto per "" esordio alla regia di Margherita Buy, presentato in anteprima all'ultima Festa del Cinema di Roma e dal 22 febbraio nelle sale (distribuito da Fandango). Una paura vissuta da Buy in prima persona, tornata con il resto del cast sul set per una presentazione speciale all'aeroporto di Fiumicino. E vissuta dalla protagonista che interpreta, AnnaBì, attrice costretta a rinunciare a tante opportunità per il terrore di prendere un aereo. Finché la figlia decide di partire per studiare negli Stati Uniti."Mi sembrava un argomento che riguardasse tante persone, ho letto varie percentuali, credo che il 60% della popolazione mondiale abbia paura di, moltedi non, ma hanno paura. ...

Marina Massironi (Legnano, 16 maggio 1963) è un'attrice, cabarettista e doppiatrice italiana attiva in teatro, cinema e televisione.

Buy: rido sulla mia fobia in "Volare", tanti fingono di non averla Agenzia askanews

