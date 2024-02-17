WWE | Logan Paul sfida Miz per l’ultimo posto ad Elimination Chamber | ecco come è andata

Kevin Owens perde le staffe contro i trucchi di Logan Paul e si L'evento Royal Rumble 2024 è disponibile in esclusiva sul WWE

(Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Questa notte a SmackDown abbiamo assistito ad una prima volta a suo modo storica:, infatti, combatteva per la prima volta un match in WWE in uno show settimanale, avendo lottato fino ad oggi soltanto nei Premium Live Eventattrazione speciale. Questa notte era di fronte ad un suo vecchio amico/nemico, The Miz, con cui ha già condiviso il ring diverse volte. Dopo il tag team vinto a WrestleMania 38, con conseguente tradimento da parte di The Miz, c’era stata la loroa SummerSlam 2022, dove si era im. Anche questa volta il copione non è cambiato, conche ha di nuovo vinto, qualificandosi al Money in the Bank maschile. Il match a 6 è adesso completo, con un parterre davvero interessante. Ad ...

Altre Superstars si qualificano alle due Elimination Chamber: la maschile si completa: Quindi l’Elimination Chamber maschile, valida per una chance titolata a WrestleMania per il WWE World Heavyweight Championship, si completa con i seguenti partecipanti: Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, ...

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, February 17 Results: The Rock Joins The Bloodline, Logan Paul Beats The Miz, Naomi Wins Her Women’s Qualifier: Akam and Bernal start the tag team action. Akam wastes no time and clocks Bernal before tagging in Rezar. The Authors of Pain then drag Morris into the ring with Rezar firing off right hands on Morris ...

Nikkita Lyons responds after Logan Paul hits her viral move during WWE SmackDown: During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul faced The Miz. In the course of the match, though, he used a move by Nikkita Lyons, taking fans by surprise as well.