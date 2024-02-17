WWE | Bron Breakker ha scelto SmackDown | colpaccio per Nick Aldis

Notizie Correlate
WWE : Grosso feud in vista per Bron Breakker - già piantati i semi nella scorsa puntata di SmackDown
Nell’ultima puntata di Friday Night SmackDown, Bron Breakker ha chiesto consiglio a Triple H riguardo alle offerte che sia Raw che SmackDown ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Cambio di piani in vista per Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker, uno dei migliori prospetti di NXT, è al centro di alcune voci nelle ultime settimane. Il wrestler sembrava ormai prossimo alla ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin inarrestabili - sono i nuovi campioni di coppia NXT!
Da quando hanno unito le forze, Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin si sono dimostrati inarrestabili. Recentemente i due hanno trionfato nel Dusty ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Vengeance Day Fallout domani sera - a NXT sarà festa per Baron Corbin e Bron Breakker
Sono due i match annunciati per il primo NXT post-Vengeance Day, in programma domani notte. Riley Osborne se la vedrà con Lexis King, dopo la ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin si aggiudicano il Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic - grande vittoria per i due
vittoria convincente di Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin che, nell’opener di NXT Vengeance Day, battono Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes, ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Bron Breakker non firma per Smackdown e sarà a Raw - anche Jade Cargill senza roster ad oggi
Durante una puntata di Smackdown storica, in un modo o nell’altro, Nick Aldis ha consegnato personalmente il contratto con lo show blu a Bron ... (zonawrestling)
