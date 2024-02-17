WWE | Bron Breakker ha scelto SmackDown | colpaccio per Nick Aldis

WWE: Bron Breakker ha scelto SmackDown, colpaccio per Nick Aldis (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Questa notte a SmackDown abbiamo avuto una conferma sul futuro di una delle stelle più promettenti di NXT. A firmare con il GM di SmackDown è stato Bron Breakker. L’attuale tag team champion di NXT ha firmato in diretta tv il contratto con il GM britannico, affidando così il suo futuro al roster blu. Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin hanno recentemente vinto i titoli di campioni di coppia di NXT. Questo martedì, infatti, hanno affrontato e sconfitto la Family di Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo, dopo aver vinto il Dusty Tag Team Classic a Vengeance Day.
