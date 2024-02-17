WWE | Brogan Finlay | figlio di Fit Finlay | ha debuttato in un Live Event NXT

WWE: Brogan Finlay, figlio di Fit Finlay, ha debuttato in un Live Event NXT (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Sul finire del 2023, Brogan Finlay, figlio dell’ex WCW e WWE Fit Finlay, e fratello minore della star NJPW David Finlay, aveva firmato un contratto con la WWE e aveva iniziato ad allenarsi al Performance Center. Ora il 21 enne, in occasione del Live Event di NXT tenutosi nella giornata di ieri, ha debuttato sul ring. Primo match in WWE In occasione del Live Event di NXT, tenutosi ieri a Tampa, Florida, Brogan Finlay ha disputato il suo primo match in WWE. Suo avversario Charlie Dempsey, figlio di William Regal. Probabilmente non si è trattato di una casualità che i due si sono ritrovati sul ...
