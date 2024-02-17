WWE | AJ Styles schiaffeggia Karl Anderson | nervi tesissimi nell’OC | è la fine della stable?

WWE Styles

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: AJ Styles schiaffeggia Karl Anderson, nervi tesissimi nell’OC, è la fine della stable? (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Questa notte a SmackDown abbiamo visto un importante segmento di backstage in cui AJ Styles ha schiaffeggiato Karl Anderson. AJ Styles era stato raggiunto dai membri della sua stable. Michin ha chiesto ad AJ come mai non scrivesse più loro ne li chiamasse. Anderson è stato più diretto dicendo che è chiaro che AJ ha dimenticato da dove viene. Le provocazioni di Anderson non hanno ottenuto chissà quali risposte da AJ, almeno dal punto di vista verbale. Anderson ha però rimediato un bel ceffone. I due si sono poi guardati in cagnesco, andando a pochissimo da una rissa. Il segmento si è concluso con AJ Stylese che volta le spalle ai compagni dell’OC, mettendo forse fine al loro ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

7 WWE Superstars who'll likely have their first WrestleMania match this year: The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is officially underway. This year's Show of Shows is destined to be memorable, with numerous wrestlers possibly having their first 'Mania matches.

SmackDown In A Nutshell: Mad Dash To Elimination Chamber: It's another SmackDown In A Nutshell, and this time around it's all about a mad dash to next weekend's Elimination Chamber.

Best and worst of SmackDown (February 16, 2024): Tiffany Stratton earns Elimination Chamber spot; The Rock adopts hated persona and more: This edition of WWE SmackDown saw The Rock and Roman Reigns make their first appearance after the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Styles
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.