WWE | AJ Styles schiaffeggia Karl Anderson | nervi tesissimi nell’OC | è la fine della stable?

Notizie Correlate
WWE : La Bloodline ha fatto terra bruciata attorno - Jimmy e Sikoa soli contro Styles - Orton e LA Knight
Che il vento a SmackDown sia cambiato lo abbiamo visto la scorsa settimana, quando dopo l’ennesima interferenza della Bloodline in un match, ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : AJ Styles - LA Knight e Randy Orton - in 3 per un solo posto
La scorsa settimana AJ Styles ha fatto il suo ritorno a SmackDown dopo diversi mesi di assenza. Un ritorno per nulla banale con il Phenomenal ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : AJ Styles ha fatto ritorno a SmackDown
Durante un brutale attacco che la Bloodline stava infierendo su Randy Orton e LA Knight, un ex campione WWE ha fatto il suo ritorno. Stiamo ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Finisce l’attesa di AJ Styles? Sembra certa la sua presenza ai tapings di SmackDown
AJ Styles è lontano dagli schermi da diverso tempo ormai. Il suo ultimo match risale ormai ottobre, prima che Jimmy Uso e Solo Sikoa lo ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Aggiornamenti sullo status di AJ Styles
AJ Styles è uno dei veterani più importanti della WWE. Arrivato come un “indy darling”, il Phenomenal One si è subito imposto come uno degli ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Un poster pubblicizza il ritorno di AJ Styles a SmackDown
AJ Styles è pronto a fare il suo ritorno in WWE. Ebbene sì, stando ad un tweet in cui troviamo il poster che va a pubblicizzare il prossimo ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
7 WWE Superstars who'll likely have their first WrestleMania match this year: The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is officially underway. This year's Show of Shows is destined to be memorable, with numerous wrestlers possibly having their first 'Mania matches.
SmackDown In A Nutshell: Mad Dash To Elimination Chamber: It's another SmackDown In A Nutshell, and this time around it's all about a mad dash to next weekend's Elimination Chamber.
Best and worst of SmackDown (February 16, 2024): Tiffany Stratton earns Elimination Chamber spot; The Rock adopts hated persona and more: This edition of WWE SmackDown saw The Rock and Roman Reigns make their first appearance after the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.