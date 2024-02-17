VIDEO | Mick Foley determinato a disputare un ultimo death match | dieta e allenamenti

VIDEO: Mick Foley determinato a disputare un ultimo death match, dieta e allenamenti (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Il leggendario Mick Foley ha espresso il desiderio o, quantomeno, l’intenzione di tornare per una ultima volta sul ring per festeggiare il suoi 60 anni. Ha chiarito di voler disputare un death match e che se disputerà un ultimo match lo farà lontano dalla WWE. Ebbene, Foley pare determinato e ha intrapreso un percorso di preparazione che contempla dieta e allenamenti. Foley determinato a tornare sul ring Durante una recente intervista, l’Hall Of Famer Mick Foley ha espresso l’intenzione di tornare sul ring un’ultima volta. Prima cosa da fare perdere peso, con l’obiettivo di perdere almeno una cinquantina di chili e poi ...
