TNA 15 02 2024 La rabbia di Simon Gotch

(Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrewstling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di TNA Impact. Siamo sempre più vicini a No Surrender e le storyline cominciano sempre più a farsi interessanti. Non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci nella puntata! Frankie Kazarian sconfigge Jake Something (2,5 / 5) Dopo il match Eric Young dice che Frankie Kazarian avrà pur raccontato le sue ragioni ma hanno ancora dei conti in sospeso e lo sfida per settimana prossima. Jordynne Grace sconfigge Savannah Evans (1,5 / 5) Dopo il match Gisele Shaw sale sul ring e attacca la vincitrice. PROMO: Alan Angels intervistae manda in onda una clip in cui si vede un match trae Josh Alexander a Destiny. L’ex NXT dice che si è rotto il collo in quel momento e che il canadese ha costruito una carriera sul suo ...

Naomi Advances to the Women's Elimination Chamber on WWE SmackDown: The qualifying match marked Naomi's first singles match since her WWE departure in 2022. She would go on to spend a year in IMPACT/TNA where she won the Knockouts World Championship. Naomi made her ...

AEW Officially Signs Recent Addition to the Women's Division: AEW has been building up its women's division more and more as plea after plea rolled in for a change as many fans were fed up with the way the division was being booked. It's gotten noticeably better ...

More On TNA Talent Sending A Letter To Anthem Over Scott D’Amore’s Firing, Talent Upset: More On TNA Talent Sending A Letter To Anthem Over Scott D'Amore's Firing, Talent Upset Wrestling News and Rumors ...