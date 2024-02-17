TNA 15 02 2024 La rabbia di Simon Gotch

TNA 2024

TNA 15.02.2024 La rabbia di Simon Gotch (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrewstling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di TNA Impact. Siamo sempre più vicini a No Surrender e le storyline cominciano sempre più a farsi interessanti. Non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci nella puntata! Frankie Kazarian sconfigge Jake Something (2,5 / 5) Dopo il match Eric Young dice che Frankie Kazarian avrà pur raccontato le sue ragioni ma hanno ancora dei conti in sospeso e lo sfida per settimana prossima. Jordynne Grace sconfigge Savannah Evans (1,5 / 5) Dopo il match Gisele Shaw sale sul ring e attacca la vincitrice. PROMO: Alan Angels intervista Simon Gotch e manda in onda una clip in cui si vede un match tra Simon Gotch e Josh Alexander a Destiny. L’ex NXT dice che si è rotto il collo in quel momento e che il canadese ha costruito una carriera sul suo ...
