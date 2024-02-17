The place to be | i migliori indirizzi di Londra secondo i designer di Malone Souliers

The place to be: i migliori indirizzi di Londra secondo i designer di Malone Souliers (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Che cosa vedere a Londra? Nei giorni della London Fashion Week, ci siamo chiesti quali fossero gli indirizzi più cool della città. Abbiamo rivolto la domanda ai creativi di Malone Souliers, brand di scarpe di fama internazionale fondato nel 2014 da Marie Alice Malone. Amato dalle celebs e dalle shopaholic. Dal 2023 dietro al successo del brand ci sono due designer: Coco Fong e Valerio Bava, residenti a Londra, dove questa stagione presentano la loro collezione Autunno Inverno 2024-25. Li abbiamo intervistati per farci svelare qualcosa in più della loro nuova collezione ma soprattutto farci dare gli indirizzi imperdibili a ...
