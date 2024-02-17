Team Olympia | vi alleniamo al ring della vita

Team Olympia, "vi alleniamo al ring della vita" (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Da 28 anniin città il pugilato è rappresentato dai valori della Team Olympia Boxe Carpi, la società fondata nel 1996 dall’ex campione italiano dei mediomassimi Antonio Manfredini e dalla moglie Luisa Malagoli (scomparsa nel 2015) e tuttora gestita dalla figlia Giada, che dal 2018 dopo la scomparsa della mamma ha assunto le redini da presidente. Nella palestra di via Andrea Costa, a pochi passi da Piazza Martiri, tanti giovani hanno potuto apprendere i fondamenti della ’noble art’, ma soprattutto imparare uno stile di vita e di comportamento da sempre sono alla base del lavoro della società. "Il nostro è uno sport d’integrazione – spiega Giada Manfredini – e il progetto è quello di insegnare il pugilato come disciplina e scuola di vita in un contesto ...
