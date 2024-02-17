“Style Is Life” | a Milano la mostra omaggio a Daniele Tamagni

Notizie Correlate
I nuovi TV Samsung OLED e Lifestyle 2024
Samsung ha presentato le nuove line-up OLED e Lifestyle in occasione del CES 2024. OLED 2024 Iniziamo la nostra rassegna dal modello S95D da ... (today)
Italian Lifestyle apre call per startup su moda - food e turismo : grant da 20mila euro
Italian Lifestyle ha aperto la sua nuova call per le startup del settore moda, food e turismo: sul piatto, un grant da 20 mila euro e 12 settimane ... (fmag)
Alcantara ’va su tutto’. Dopo le auto l’obiettivo è il lifestyle
È L’AZIENDA ITALIANA che produce e commercializza in tutto il mondo l’omonimo materiale di lusso Alcantara, rinomato per le sue proprietà estetiche, ... (quotidiano)
Samsung Lifestyle TV 50 pollici scontato di 270€
Samsung Lifestyle TV, la TV che si trasforma in un quadro quando è spenta, è scontato del 31% pari a 270€ in meno sul prezzo consigliato. Ricorda ... ()
Samsung : presentati i nuovi display Neo QLED - MICRO LED - OLED e Lifestyle 2024
Samsung presenta i display Neo QLED, MICRO LED, OLED e Lifestyle 2024 inaugurando l’era degli schermi basati sull’AI e nuovi stili di ... ()
Yadea Reiterates Commitment to Green Commuting Lifestyle at CES 2024
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), a pioneering global technology company specializing in two-wheeled e-mobility, unveiled ... (sbircialanotizia)
Altre Notizie
Jennifer Lopez's painful breakup with Ben Affleck inspired the 'heart factory' scene in the singer's new movie, director says: Johannes Radebe and Annabel Croft were paired up in the last series of Strictly.
Great Gift Ideas for the Stylish Men in Your Life: Men can be notoriously difficult to buy for, whether it’s your husband, your son, or just someone that you really care about. We’ve gathered up some really great items that are going to improve his ...
Redrow helps couple find dream home in Winscombe: After only a couple of visits, the couple soon fell in love with the area and soon realised that they didn't want city life any more ... was the best – especially the traditional 1930s style of the ...