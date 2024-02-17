“Style Is Life” | a Milano la mostra omaggio a Daniele Tamagni

Style Life

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quifinanza©

Fonte : quifinanza
Fino al 1° aprile Milano ospita a Palazzo Morando Costume Moda Immagine (via Sant'Andrea 6) la mostra "Daniele Tamagni Style Is Life", la prima grande retrospettiva del fotografo milanese scomparso prematuramente nel
“Style Is Life”: a Milano la mostra omaggio a Daniele Tamagni (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Per Daniele Tamagni la fotografia era ed è un connubio di arte, movimento e soprattutto di persone. Venerdì 9 febbraio 2024 si è aperta, presso Palazzo MorandoCostume Moda Immagine a Milano, Style Is Life, la mostra del fotografo prematuramente scomparso nel 2017 a 42 anni. Curata da Aïda Muluneh e Chiara Bardelli Nonino, promossa e organizzata dalla Daniele Tamagni Foundation in collaborazione con il Comune di Milano, è la prima grande retrospettiva del fotografo milanese, vincitore di prestigiosi premi internazionali, come il Canon Young Photographer Award nel 2007, l’ICP Infinity Award nel 2010 e il World Press Photo Award nel 2011. L’esposizione, che presenta un’ampia selezione di reportage realizzati in sette anni di produzione ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanza
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Jennifer Lopez's painful breakup with Ben Affleck inspired the 'heart factory' scene in the singer's new movie, director says: Johannes Radebe and Annabel Croft were paired up in the last series of Strictly.

Great Gift Ideas for the Stylish Men in Your Life: Men can be notoriously difficult to buy for, whether it’s your husband, your son, or just someone that you really care about. We’ve gathered up some really great items that are going to improve his ...

Redrow helps couple find dream home in Winscombe: After only a couple of visits, the couple soon fell in love with the area and soon realised that they didn't want city life any more ... was the best – especially the traditional 1930s style of the ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Style Life
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.