St Johnstone vs Rangers – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Con l’obiettivo di conquistare il primo posto nella classifica della Scottish Premiership, i Rangers si recheranno al McDiarmid Park per affrontare il St Johnstone domenica18 febbraio. Dopo 25 partite, gli ospiti sono solo in ritardo rispetto ai rivali e ai leader del campionato, il Celtic, mentre gli ospiti sono attualmente al 10° posto con cinque punti di vantaggio sulle ultime due. Il calcio di inizio di St Johnstone vs Rangers è previsto alle 13 Anteprima della partita St Johnstone vs Rangers a che punto sono le due squadre St Johnstone Dopo aver evitato la retrocessione con nove punti di distacco dalla zona retrocessione, il St Johnstone ha vissuto una difficile campagna di Scottish Premiership: attualmente si trova al 10° posto con ...
