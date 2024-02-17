Monobob | Laura Nolte vince la tappa di Altenberg e non molla in classifica generale

Monobob, Laura Nolte vince la tappa di Altenberg e non molla in classifica generale (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Laura Nolte si è aggiudicata la tappa di Altenberg (Germania) valevole come settimo appuntamento della Coppa del Mondo di Monobob 2024. Sul budello teutonico la padrona di casa Laura Nolte (1:00.71 e 1:00.58) si è aggiudicata la prova con il tempo complessivo di 2:01.29 con 23 centesimi di vantaggio sulla statunitense Elana Meyers-Taylor (1:00.45 e 1:01:07) che era al comando a metà gara. Completa il podio la tedesca Lisa Buckwitz (1:00.79 e 1:00.76) a 26. Quarta posizione per la rumena Andreea Grecu (1:00.76 e 1:00.80) a 27 centesimi, quinta per la canadese Cynthia Appiah (1:01.10 e 1:00.67) a 48, mentre è sesta la tedesca Maureen Zimmer (1:01.04 e 1:00.88) a 63. Settima posizione per l’australiana Breeana Walker (1:01.43 e 1:00.55) a 69 centesimi, ottava per ...
