Monobob | Laura Nolte vince la tappa di Altenberg e non molla in classifica generale

(Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024)si è aggiudicata ladi(Germania) valevole come settimo appuntamento della Coppa del Mondo di2024. Sul budello teutonico la padrona di casa(1:00.71 e 1:00.58) si è aggiudicata la prova con il tempo complessivo di 2:01.29 con 23 centesimi di vantaggio sulla statunitense Elana Meyers-Taylor (1:00.45 e 1:01:07) che era al comando a metà gara. Completa il podio la tedesca Lisa Buckwitz (1:00.79 e 1:00.76) a 26. Quarta posizione per la rumena Andreea Grecu (1:00.76 e 1:00.80) a 27 centesimi, quinta per la canadese Cynthia Appiah (1:01.10 e 1:00.67) a 48, mentre è sesta la tedesca Maureen Zimmer (1:01.04 e 1:00.88) a 63. Settima posizione per l’australiana Breeana Walker (1:01.43 e 1:00.55) a 69 centesimi, ottava per ...

Romanian Andreea Grecu wins silver at European Bobsleigh Championships: For the second consecutive time, Andreea Grecu won the silver medal at the European Bobsleigh Championships in Sigulda 2024, in the monobob event, according to the Romanian Olympic and Sports ...

Lisa Buckwitz breaks through to claim maiden European monobob title in Sigulda: Germany's Lisa Buckwitz claimed her maiden European title with gold in the women's monobob at Sigulda. Buckwitz won her fourth World Cup race of the season but first continental crown at the Latvian ...

Lisa Buckwitz breaks through to claim European monobob title: Germany's Lisa Buckwitz claimed her maiden European title with gold in the women's monobob at Sigulda. Buckwitz won her fourth World Cup race of the season but first-ever continental crown at the ...