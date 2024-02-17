Instagram down | l’app non funziona | cosa è successo

- AGGIORNAMENTO Non sembrano esserci state difficoltà con l'app con il caricamento del social si sono verificati tentando l'accesso niente di strano sia su Instagram che su WhatsApp . Vi

(Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024)– Nella tarda mattinata di oggi, 17 febbraio 2024, la nota app socialha smesso dire. Sono tantissime le segnalazioni di problemi condi proprietà di Meta. Sia sui social: “Pensavo mi avessero bloccato l’account”, “Ho spento e riacceso il telefono, ma niente. Sono felice di sapere che non è solo un mio problema”; sia sudetector dove le segnalazioni sono in aumento. Le prime sono arrivate intorno alle ore 10,15 di questa mattina. Su X, dove l’hashtag #viene usato da chi non riesce ad accedere al social, l’account ufficiale dinon ha ancora pubblicato comunicazioni sul problema in corso. Il problema, stando ai tweet, non riguarderebbe solo l’Italia, ma sarebbe diffuso ...

The Masked Singer's Rita Ora unveils short hair transformation: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...

Mrs Hinch: Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, rose to fame in 2018, garnering millions of followers who fell in love with her down-to-earth Instagram stories where she shares cleaning tips, B&M hauls, ...

Instagram Down Major Outage Across the Entire World: If you're trying to use Instagram but are encountering issues, you're not alone. A quick look at the website Downdetector indicates that there are significant problems with the popular platform at the ...