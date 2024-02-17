Instagram down | l’app non funziona | cosa è successo

Instagram down

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tpi©

Fonte : tpi
- AGGIORNAMENTO Non sembrano esserci state difficoltà con l'app con il caricamento del social si sono verificati tentando l'accesso niente di strano sia su Instagram che su WhatsApp . Vi
Instagram down: l’app non funziona, cosa è successo (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Instagram down – Nella tarda mattinata di oggi, 17 febbraio 2024, la nota app social Instagram ha smesso di funzionare. Sono tantissime le segnalazioni di problemi con l’app di proprietà di Meta. Sia sui social: “Pensavo mi avessero bloccato l’account”, “Ho spento e riacceso il telefono, ma niente. Sono felice di sapere che non è solo un mio problema”; sia su downdetector dove le segnalazioni sono in aumento. Le prime sono arrivate intorno alle ore 10,15 di questa mattina. Su X, dove l’hashtag #Instagramdown viene usato da chi non riesce ad accedere al social, l’account ufficiale di Instagram non ha ancora pubblicato comunicazioni sul problema in corso. Il problema, stando ai tweet, non riguarderebbe solo l’Italia, ma sarebbe diffuso ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tpi
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

The Masked Singer's Rita Ora unveils short hair transformation: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...

Mrs Hinch: Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, rose to fame in 2018, garnering millions of followers who fell in love with her down-to-earth Instagram stories where she shares cleaning tips, B&M hauls, ...

Instagram Down Major Outage Across the Entire World: If you're trying to use Instagram but are encountering issues, you're not alone. A quick look at the website Downdetector indicates that there are significant problems with the popular platform at the ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Instagram down
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.