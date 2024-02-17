Instagram down | cosa sta succedendo

Instagram down

Instagram down, cosa sta succedendo (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) In un’inattesa svolta degli eventi questa mattina, Instagram ha smesso di funzionare, lasciando migliaia di utenti senza accesso alla popolare piattaforma di condivisione foto e video. Le segnalazioni di questo malfunzionamento hanno iniziato a riversarsi su downdetector, un noto servizio di monitoraggio dello stato di reti mobili e servizi web, a partire dalle 10:15, segnalando un’interruzione che ancora non trova soluzione. Gli utenti, presi dal panico iniziale, hanno espresso preoccupazioni che i loro account fossero stati bloccati: “Pensavo mi avessero bloccato l’account“, ha dichiarato un utente, riflettendo il sentimento di molti. Tentativi di riavvio del telefono si sono rivelati infruttuosi, aggiungendo frustrazione alla già tesa situazione. “Ho spento e riacceso il telefono, ma niente. Sono felice di sapere che non è solo un mio problema”, ...
