I Deadlock Crew pubblicano il secondo album “No Way Out” per Ghost Record (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) A distanza di tre anni dalla pubblicazione del loro album di debutto “Look Down On Me” Ghost Record LABEL BELIEVE DIGITAL, i Deadlock Crew, Heavy Metal da Trieste, pubblicano, il nuovo album “No Way Out”. La Ghost Record Label, curerà la promozione e la distribuzione del nuovo lavoro Ghost Record AWAL THE ORCHAD SONY MUSIC. La band ha realizzato inoltre il video lyric della traccia “Burn Devil Burn!” inclusa nell’album e visibile. Questo secondo album mostra come la band è veramente adesso, senza filtri. Nove nuove tracce dirompenti di puro metal! Dopo tre anni, i Deadlock Crew da Trieste ritornano con il loro ...
