Holly Jackson è in testa alla classifica dei libri più venduti della settimana

Holly Jackson

Holly Jackson è in testa alla classifica dei libri più venduti della settimana (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) La classifica dei libri più venduti della settimana vede in testa Holly Jackson. Accanto a lei il famoso conduttore di Report Sigfrido Ranucci e l’intramontabile Michail Bulgakov. Vediamo la classifica completa Holly Jackson, dal tredicesimo all’undicesimo posto Holly Jackson, fonte bathboxoffice.org.ukIn tredicesima posizione “Noi vogliamo tutto. Cronache da una società indifferente” di Flavia Carlini. In questo saggio l’autrice racconta la sua storia fatta di abusi sul lavoro ed errori medici per far riflettere le nuove generazioni sulla realtà che ci circonda. Al dodicesimo posto “Il gran maestro della scuola demoniaca. Vol. 1: Rinascita” di ...
