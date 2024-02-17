Deadpool 3 | Daniel Radcliffe nel trailer del film? La misteriosa teoria dei fan

(Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) I fan della Marvel sono convinti cheappaia neldi3! Il primo teaser di& Wolverine ha riportato in scena il Mercenario chiacchierone, ma ha anche accennato a molti possibili personaggi e i fan credono che, tra questi, ci sia l’icona di Harry Potter. Nello specifico, pensano che interpreterà una variante del personaggio di Wolverine, nota come Patch. So, months ago, there was a rumor that Marvel Studios had cast #for a secret role in3. So, this is theWolverine, aka Patch Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/DQs4QvVbFS — Marvel News and Updates (@update marvel) February 12, 2024 Le speculazioni riguardanti una potenziale apparizione di ...

Madame Web's slings (and arrows), new Deadpool trailer, and more from the week in film: S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web seems to fall into the latter camp, with its focus on one of the most obscure Marvel Comics character to ever appear in a movie—let alone be the title character—but longtime ...

Marvel Rumor: Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Bigger Role In Avengers Than Fans Think: If a new rumor is to be believed, Deadpool and Wolverine might factor into future Avengers movies after "Deadpool & Wolverine." ...

Deadpool & Wolverine: Everything We Know About the Third Deadpool Film: A lot is resting on the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment of the Deadpool films, and for good reason. The sequel will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's only theatrical release ...