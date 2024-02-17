Deadpool 3 | Daniel Radcliffe nel trailer del film? La misteriosa teoria dei fan

Deadpool Daniel

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Deadpool 3, Daniel Radcliffe nel trailer del film? La misteriosa teoria dei fan (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) I fan della Marvel sono convinti che Daniel Radcliffe appaia nel trailer di Deadpool 3! Il primo teaser di Deadpool & Wolverine ha riportato in scena il Mercenario chiacchierone, ma ha anche accennato a molti possibili personaggi e i fan credono che, tra questi, ci sia l’icona di Harry Potter. Nello specifico, pensano che interpreterà una variante del personaggio di Wolverine, nota come Patch. So, months ago, there was a rumor that Marvel Studios had cast #DanielRadcliffe for a secret role in Deadpool 3. So, this is the Daniel Radcliffe Wolverine, aka Patch Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/DQs4QvVbFS — Marvel News and Updates (@update marvel) February 12, 2024 Le speculazioni riguardanti una potenziale apparizione di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Advertising

Altre Notizie

Madame Web's slings (and arrows), new Deadpool trailer, and more from the week in film: S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web seems to fall into the latter camp, with its focus on one of the most obscure Marvel Comics character to ever appear in a movie—let alone be the title character—but longtime ...

Marvel Rumor: Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Bigger Role In Avengers Than Fans Think: If a new rumor is to be believed, Deadpool and Wolverine might factor into future Avengers movies after "Deadpool & Wolverine." ...

Deadpool & Wolverine: Everything We Know About the Third Deadpool Film: A lot is resting on the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment of the Deadpool films, and for good reason. The sequel will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's only theatrical release ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Deadpool Daniel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.