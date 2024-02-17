China Development Bank | 40 mld yuan di prestiti per la logistica nel 2023

China Development Bank, 40 mld yuan di prestiti per la logistica nel 2023 (Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024) Pechino, 17 feb – (Xinhua) – La China Development Bank (CDB) ha annunciato di aver emesso oltre 40 miliardi di yuan (circa 5,63 miliardi di dollari) di prestiti a medio e lungo termine nel 2023 per il settore della logistica. Questi fondi sono principalmente mirati a sostenere importanti progetti logistici situati nelle citta’ che fungono da hub nazionali della logistica, o da basi logistiche portanti della catena del freddo, ha riferito la banca. La CDB ha aggiunto che continuera’ a fornire servizi finanziari di alta qualita’ ed efficienti per costruire un sistema logistico moderno. L’industria logistica cinese ha registrato una crescita costante nel 2023, con l’indice di prosperita’ medio in ...
