AEW | LFI potrebbe allargarsi nel 2024 | parola di RUSH

(Di sabato 17 febbraio 2024)è rimasto fuori dai giochi sin dalla conclusione del Continental Classic. Il motivo consiste in uno strappo al tendine del ginocchio riportato proprio durante il torneo che ha avuto luogo lo scorso dicembre. Prima di ciò, lui e Dralistico, erano a caccia degli AEW World Tag Team Championships ma non sono mai riusciti a raggiungere il loro obiettivo. Nuovi alleati Oggi, il leader de La Faccion Ingobernable ha stuzzicato i fan con un post su X in cui afferma che nelalla sua stable si aggiungeranno un uomo e una donna. Non resta che attendere il suio ritorno sul ring.will see a bigger LA FACCION INGOBERNABLEI will add a new Man to the groupAnd a WOMAN.NO PASA NADA#AEW #LFI pic.twitter.com/yZXVNfELgX—OFICIAL (@toroblanco) February 16,

RUSH Teases Adding A Man And Woman To LFI In 2024: It sounds like RUSH has big plans for La Faccion Ingobernable in All Elite Wrestling. We haven’t seen RUSH in All Elite Wrestling since the conclusion of the Continental Classic due to suffering a ...

Thunder Rosa teases joining a massive AEW faction looking out for a new female member: T he former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa seems to be on board with the idea of joining a top faction that is looking to add new members. Thunder Rosa has been a vital p ...

RUSH Says He Will Add A New Man And Woman To La Faccion Ingobernable In 2024: RUSH teases new members. RUSH took to social media to say that 2024 will see a bigger La Faccion Ingobernable, and that a man and woman will be added to the group. The group currently consists of RUSH ...