Tourism Lab Academy | corso gratuito

Il corso per diventare rifugisti nella nuova Academy si avvale del contributo di guide alpine valsassinesi e del Resinelli tourism lab, la startup che si occupa della comunicazione sui social network.

Travelling to Hong Kong this Spring Explore coolest art experiences along Victoria Harbour: Hong Kong Tourism Board will offer front-row seats to the artistic wonders along the sea at Victoria Harbour. Here's what travellers can check out ...

BMM Testlabs approved as testing and certification lab for Peru’s new online gaming program: BMM Testlabs announced Tuesday that it has been approved as a testing and certification laboratory for Peru’s new online gaming and sports betting program.