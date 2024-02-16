Tottenham-Wolverhampton | Premier League | tv | formazioni | pronostici

Tottenham Wolverhampton

Tottenham-Wolverhampton, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Tottenham-Wolverhampton è una partita valida per la venticinquesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Difendere il quarto posto, quello che permetterebbe di conquistare una qualificazione alla prossima Champions League. Molto ben chiaro, in testa, l’obiettivo del Tottenham, che viene da tre risultati utili di fila e contro il Brighton, nell’ultimo turno di Premier League, ha vinto una partita difficile. Kulusevski (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itSei vittorie nelle ultime sette uscite interne per gli Spurs, che hanno perso solo contro il City di Guardiola e stanno facendo vedere delle ottime qualità. Non sarà semplice contro il Wolves, ovvio, ma non sembra nemmeno uno ...
